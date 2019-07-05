SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College track and field student-athlete Hannah Steelman has been selected to compete for Team USA in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2019 North American, Central American, & Caribbean (NACAC) Under 23 Championships to be held in Queretaro, Mexico on July 5-7.

The 3,000-meter steeplechase will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 6:55 p.m. Team USA consists of two athletes per individual event, based upon U.S. performance rank order list of all age-eligible athletes.

A sophomore from Orono, Maine, Steelman ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a school-record time of 9:46.08 at the 2019 NCAA Championships to finish third overall. She also finished eighth in the 5,000 meters to earn first team All-America honors in both events. Steelman is the 2019 Southern Conference Champion in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as well.

The meet will feature athletes from 31 different countries across the NACAC region. Live results from the meet will be available at http://www.athleticsnacac.org/nacac-results/nacac-u23-championships/

« Previous

Next »

filed under: