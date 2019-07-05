LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) presented Central Maine Medical Center with nearly $19,000 in support of special programs at the 132nd annual celebration.

The WHA, in operation since before an actual hospital was built in 1891, raises money every year in support of CMMC. Gifts this year reflect long-supported programs and new recipients.

Special Funds at the Bennett Breast Care Center and the Cynthia Rydholm Center received a total of $12,798 for services to cancer patients. The WHA has been supporting the Immediate Needs Fund at the Rydholm Center for 35 years, according to WHA President June Mourik. The Bennet Breast Care Center, another longtime focus for the WHA, has a fund to pay for screening mammograms and biopsies for patients that are uninsured or without adequate insurance coverage.

Last year, WHA gave the hospital $150,000 to help pay for 3D mammography technology, which is now in place.

The Maine College of Health Professions, founded as a nursing school by the WHA in the late 19th century, received $5,000 in scholarship money for nursing students.

In a new program donation, the WHA gave $1,200 to fund scholarships in the Health Care Career Explorers Program. Explorers matches children and young adults interested in a healthcare career with CMMC employees, to provide a hands-on learning experience.

An additional gift was presented to the Dempsey Center for its work with cancer patients.

Learn more at www.cmmc.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: