100 years ago: 1919

Any girl interested in swimming is invited to Join the YWCA party going to Taylor Pond Saturday afternoon. The truck will leave the YWCA building, 73 Pine St., Lewiston, at 1.30 P.M. and the club room, 48 Hampshire St., Auburn at 1.30 P.M. The party will be conducted by Gertrude Possett, the physical training teacher. The truck fee will be 20 cents. Each girl is asked to bring a picnic supper for herself. These swimming lessons will be given each Wednesday and Saturday afternoon throughout the summer.

50 years ago: 1969

The East Auburn Baptist Church is planning a series of six weekly drive-in church programs, the first of which will be held at 8:45 pm Sunday at Auburndale Shopping Center. Members of the planning committee are the Rev. R. Paul Heath, ex-officio member, Erwin Heath, Gary Bard, Gordon Keene and Kenneth Record.

25 years ago: 1994

Three local teenagers from Dirigo High School are foregoing a summer of recreation to build a Bible school in the “Garbage City” neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt. Seniors Ben Gammell of Peru and Charlie Swan of Dixfield and 1994 graduate Cliff Thurston of Peru have held bake sales, bottle drives, a bowl-a-thon, have done yard work for a year to earn $8,000 to pay for the three-week trip. They leave Monday on a flight from Kennedy International Airport in New York and return Aug. 2. The trio will be joined by 15 other team members who are taking part in the Teen World Outreach Program. A total of 300 people from the U.S. and Canada will be divided into teams to work on projects.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

