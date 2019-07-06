PORTLAND – Allyson Ruby Boilard, of Sabattus, 15, passed away July 3, 2019, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Allyson was born on Feb. 27, 2004 in Dover, N.H. to Gerald Arthur Boilard II and Amanda Boilard. Allyson just completed her freshman year of high school and was looking forward to adventuring with her family and friends during the summer. She was an incredible actress, starring in ‘The Music Man’ put on by Community Little Theater in Auburn in October of 2018. She was an avid video game player and streamer, having a passion for laughing with her online friends. She was a singer and played many instruments, her favorite instrument she played being the piano. Allyson was incredibly creative, drawing and writing being her favorite past time activities. She loved animals, and one day wanted to become a veterinarian. She loved taking trips with her best friend David Leclair and his parents, Daniel and Melissa Leclair. She loved to go to the movies, horror was her favorite genre. She was a reader, reading so much her 8th grade year that she was able to win a bike through the State of Maine after her name was drawn for being one of the children to read the most books. Her favorite colors were red and purple. Allyson was a spitfire and quick-witted. She was smart, funny, talented, creative, generous, kind, loving and caring. Anybody who knew Allyson loved her to bits. She will be severely missed by friends and family.

She is survived by her mother, Amanda Pecina and her partner, John Pinkham, her father, Gerald Arthur Boilard II; maternal grandparents, Sandra and Thomas Pinard, and Rick and Erin Pecina, paternal grandparents, Diane and Charles Charpentier; and her siblings, Morgan Rhiannon Boilard, Gerald “AJ” Arthur Boilard III and Thurston Moore Boilard. She is also survived by dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins who all supported her and loved her very much.

She is predeceased by Gerald Arthur Boilard I, her paternal grandfather.

We will be publicly celebrating Allyson’s life this Sunday, July 7, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St. in Lewiston. Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

We are accepting donations for Allyson through GoFundMe. The GoFundMe link for Allyson: https://www.gofundme.com/f/allysons-funeral-expenses

