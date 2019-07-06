Androscoggin County
• Morlock Rider, 22, of Wilton, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:24 a.m. Saturday on Park Street in Livermore Falls.
Auburn
• Tiffany Weston, 25, of Monmouth, on a charge of theft, 7:17 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
Lewiston
• Errol Blake, 55, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:57 p.m. Friday at 54 Old Lisbon Road.
