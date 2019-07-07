A mid-race incident might have kept 2017 Oxford 250 champ Curtis Gerry from catching Saturday night’s winner, Shawn Martin, but no one could stop Gerry from winning a day later at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Both drivers were victorious in 100-lap Super Late Model races over the weekend, earning them provisional spots in this year’s 250.

Martin won Saturday’s 100-lapper that doubled as both an Oxford Championship Series points race and a chance to grab one of those coveted provisionals. The Turner native took the lead from veteran racer and pole-sitter Kelly Moore midway through the race before crossing the line ahead of DJ Shaw, Reid Lanpher and Gerry. Moore ended up 13th after spinning while fighting for second with Shaw.

Gerry won one of the three heat races Sunday and started third in the Pro All Star Series “Open 100” non-winners race. By lap 13 he was past outside pole-sitter Eddie MacDonald and he never looked back. Dave Farrington Jr. finished second and earned a half-provisional, while MacDonald was third, pole-sitter Ryan Robbins was fourth and Shaw fifth. Josh Childs took sixth and earned a quarter-provisional for the 250.

SATURDAY’S SLATE

In other Oxford action on Saturday, Rick Spaulding led from start to finish in a 30-lap street stock feature. Kurt Hewins stayed close behind to take second, while Shawn Knight’s third-place finish ended a two-race winning streak. Mark Turner was fourth, and defending series champ and current points leader Matt Dufault finished fifth.

Chad Wills was victorious in the 20-lap bandits feature, beating out Dustin Salley and Travis Verrill.

Dale Lawrence and Kyle Glover both won 15-lap Figure-8 races. Lawrence edged out Glover in the first race, then Glover flipped the script in the second 15-lapper. Greg Durgin and Gary Davis did the same with the third and fourth spots.

Owen Stuart picked up his fifth win of the season in the 10-lap Rookie race, while Brady Childs was the runner-up to keep his points lead intact. Jeremy Turner, Sophie Green and Maddy Herrick rounded out the five-car field.

Jesse Michaud, racing a 1937 Plymouth-bodied car, beat out Bub Dow and Rebecca Symonds in a 15-lap race for the Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association’s Hobby class.

SUNDAY SHOWCASE

Besides the PASS North SLM main event, Sunday’s action at Oxford featured the PASS Mods, Honey Badger Street Stock Series race No. 3, and the first race in the Bandit Triple Crown Series.

Mike Carignan came out victorious in the PASS Mods feature, beating out Tyler King and Spencer Morse. Alex Mowatt was the winner in Bandits. Jordan Russell survived the 50-lap Street Stock series showdown, holding off Shawn Knight, while Kenny Harrison was third, after Kyle Hewins had led the field to the drop of the green flag.

WISCASSET WINNERS

Oxford got its racing in Saturday despite some iffy weather, but Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough canceled its program. Wiscasset Speedway, like Oxford Plains, slugged on, and five drivers took home first-place trophies.

Sparky McIver won the 40-lap special 350 SMAC Super Modified race, while Andrew McLaughlin was the winner in the 40-lap Late Model Sportsman feature to lead the Group 2 regular program. Brad Erskine was victorious in the 25-lap Strictly Streets class, Jason Kimball topped the field in the Outlaw Mini 25-lapper, and Nick Reno ran to the finish first in a 30-lap Modifieds feature.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: