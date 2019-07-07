LIVERMORE FALLS — The Sewer Department is having the sewer lines jetted and cleaned beginning Monday, July 8, and lasting three to four weeks, Superintendent Greg Given said.

Given advises sewer users to close toilet seat covers in case there is sewage blow back during the cleaning process.

Last year, some sewer users had this happen in their homes and they were not happy, Given said.

Ted Berry Co. of Livermore is doing the work.

