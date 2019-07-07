AUBURN — Nobody was injured Sunday morning after an Auburn man crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on Chestnut Street, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Sgt. Kristopher Bouchard said Sunday that Eric Merrill, an employee with Five Star Taxi Services, was driving on Chestnut Street when he veered off the road and struck the utility pole.

“Witnesses said that something distracted Merrill and that’s when his car left the roadway,” Bouchard said. “Nobody was injured in the crash and his vehicle was towed away.”

Bouchard said that a piece of construction equipment belonging to Bedard Excavation in South Paris was damaged in the accident.

No charges were filed following the crash, Bouchard said.

