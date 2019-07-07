LEWISTON – Mildred L. Roberts, 73, of Lewiston, passed away and has earned her wings on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side following a long illness.

She was born in Norfolk, Va. on Sept. 11, 1945, the daughter of the late Herbert and Nina (Richardson) Jones and had been a resident of this community for the past 45 years.

Thank you so much to Don for being in her life for many years. She was employed at Chopsticks Restaurant for 26 years, and thank you to Michael and Sam. To all her Pleasant Street Bingo friends, you were family to her and it was one of her favorite places to be. Thank you to the Victor News crew on Park Street, she adored all of you. Thank you to “Dan the Man” for being in her life as well.

Mildred had a heart of gold and loved life to the fullest. She was so caring, passionate, loving, and feisty and the strongest woman our family has known.

She is survived by her four children, Sandra and Dan Gervais, Tony Roberts, Laura-Mae Roberts and Joey and Amber Emond; siblings, Myrtle, Thomas, Robert, Dorothy, Charlie Boy, Kay, Edward, Larry, Stanley, Margaret, Sandra and Diane; grandchildren, Alicia, Ashley, Kristianna, Shaina, Brandon, Dalton, Brynn, Brody, Daniel and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ariannah, Hunter, Beckett, Brylee, Braxton, Julien and Kassidy.

The family also wishes to thank with their whole heart Central Maine Medical Center (ICU Unit) for being so compassionate, caring and doing everything possible to try and save her.

We all love you, Mama, till we meet again.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A celebration of life service will be held at a time and place to be announced. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

