Androscoggin County

•Jeffrey Grant, 43, of Wayne, on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, 10:09 p.m. Saturday on River Road in Livermore.

•Andres Figueroa, 36, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence, 10:36 p.m. Saturday on Ridge Road.

Auburn

•Peter Fuller, 26, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 7:25 p.m. Saturday at 71 Broad St.

Lewiston

•William Sutton, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, disorderly conduct, consumption of liquor by a minor, 12 a.m. Sunday on Birch Street.

•Anita Tardiff, 23, of Tuscon, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:22 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main and Bates streets.

•Devin Hutchinson, 51, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:43 a.m. Sunday at 17 Arch Ave.

•Kristy Grover, 37, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:17 a.m. Sunday on Horton Street.

« Previous

filed under: