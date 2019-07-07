University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings says downtown is where the University of Southern Maine's Lewiston-Auburn College should be. Reaction from local leaders is mixed, ranging from support to rejection.
University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings is exploring moving the Lewiston-Auburn College downtown. “I don’t want to get out of Lewiston, I want to get into Lewiston,” he said. File photo/Portland Press Herald
Lucy Bisson is opposed to USM-LAC moving from Westminster Street to downtown Lewiston. “We like it where it is,” said Bisson, board chairwoman of the Senior College at USM-LAC. Submitted photo
Moving USM-LAC to downtown Lewiston might make sense, “as long as a guarantee goes with it that it will be here and offer needed programs,” said Chip Morrison, former Lewiston-Auburn Chamber of Commerce president and a USM-LAC Community Advisory Board member. File photo/Sun Journal
Lucien Gosselin is worried moving USM-LAC to downtown Lewiston would mean leasing instead of owning the facility, which could make it easier for the college to be closed. “The solution is more course offerings and the application of technology,” said Gosselin, a USM-LAC Community Advisory Board member and former Lewiston city administrator. File photo/Sun Journal
Moving USM-LAC to downtown Lewiston would be great for the college and community, said Beckie Conrad, outgoing president of the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Thriving urban centers and higher education go together, she said. File photo/Sun Journal