DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m curious about who occupies the two buildings between Gee & Bee Sports at 190 Mt. Auburn Avenue and BJ’s. Years ago, Smart Start and Annie Woodbury School were in these buildings. I see many cars around but not a lot of people. Can you satisfy my curiosity? — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m reaching out to those in the know in Sun Spots Land to help figure out the answer to this question. I spoke with an employee at Gee & Bee’s who believes that there is still a school in the Annie Woodbury building and that the other building is unoccupied. Help me out, loyal readers!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In April you listed Christopher Wood Floors for redoing hardwood flooring. The phone number published is no longer working. I was hoping someone might know how to get in touch with them. — Beth, no town

ANSWER: Here’s another question for readers to help with. If you are a current or recent customer, please let us know how to reach the business. The two numbers listed online have been disconnected.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a local contact number to get prices for DISH TV? All ads have 800 numbers. Can someone help with this? — Bonnie, no town

ANSWER: 1-800-803-3388 is the best number to call for DISH TV installation and service in our area. If anyone has a 207 area code number, please share it with us.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are down-sizing our home and are looking for a person or business who would be interested in buying furniture, cut glass and other household items. Thank you for all your good work. — No name, no town

ANSWER: There are organizations that can help you evaluate your situation and assist you with what you need. You may want to consider having an estate sale, which would be organized and managed by one of these companies or simply a whole-house clean-out.

One such recommended business is Caring Transitions of Coastal Maine, located in Lisbon (218-5197). They have contacts and can help sell your items online, too. To find out more, go to caringtransitionsofcm.com.

Depending on the quality of your belongings, you may also want to contact an auction house. If readers have recommendations to help this couple sell their belongings, please chime in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Our bag sale was such a great success, thanks to Sun Spots, that the deacons decided to have another one on Saturday, July 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. Come fill a bag or three with clothes and pay only $2. There is no limit. We have infant clothing as well as items for children, men and women. We just put out a lot of really cute baby shoes and also have a large assortment of housewares and linens. We also accept donations of clean items in good condition.

The thrift shop is located in the big yellow building down the hill from Leeds Community Church on Church Hill Road in Leeds. All money raised goes to the food pantry at the church. — No name, no town

ANSWER: So happy to help! This is a good opportunity to let all nonprofits know that you can always put a call out for what you need, including donations and volunteers, in Sun Spots!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

