JAY — The exterior siding on a mobile home on Maude Lane was damaged Monday by burning trash bags, according to Deputy Fire Rescue Chief Corey Leclerc.

Firefighters received a call at about noon that the house off Route 140 was on fire.

Several fire departments responded but were canceled en route except for Livermore Falls and Wilton, Leclerc said.

The exact cause of the fire had not been determined as of late Monday.

