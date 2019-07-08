GRAY — Gray-New Gloucester Adult & Community Education, in partnership with St. Mary’s Hospital, the Lewiston CareerCenter, Western Maine Community Action (WMCA) and Community Concepts, offered a certified clinical medical assistant training opportunity.

The workforce training initiative included 140 hours of classroom/laboratory experiences, 60 hours of employability skills training and 160 hours of externship, hosted by St. Mary’s. Upon completion of the program, students sit for the National Healthcare Association exam to earn their certification. Upon successful completion of the program and certification, St. Mary’s guaranteed all participants an interview for open medical assistant positions in their clinics.

Certificates of completion were awarded to Jill Arbor, Wendy Chauvette, Joseph Bourgeois, Harmonie Estes, Dawn Feldman, Peggy Jordan, Kerinda Kennison, Wayne Lewis and Rebecca Richards.

For more information regarding health care courses, high school completion or college and career readiness, contact Stephanie Haskins at 207-657-9612 to schedule an appointment. For information regarding funding opportunities, call Patti Saarinen, WMCA program coordinator, Central/Western Maine CareerCenters, 207-753-9032, [email protected]

