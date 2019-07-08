RUMFORD — Members of the Stephens High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Hotel Rumford. All class members and guests are welcome.
For more information, call 207-562-4241.
BETHEL — The Stephens High School Class of 1964 monthly luncheon will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Sunday River Brewing Co., 29 Sunday River Road.
RUMFORD — The Stephens High School class of 1960 will have a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Chamberlains Tap and Table. All classmates and guest are welcomed.
RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1960 will meet for their class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Gatch’s. Spouses and guests are always welcome.
