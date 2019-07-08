Arrests

Nathan T. Lynch, 24, Jay, gross sexual assault, July 2, released to other agency, Jay Police Department.

Brandon Joseph DeMillo, 31, Jay, violation of protection order, July 2, no bail listed as of July 8, Jay Police Department.

Jessica Leigh Lane, 32, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, July 4, no bail listed as of July 8, Jay Police Department.

Christopher D. Brown, 43, Springfield, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, July 5, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

Lisa Erin Brynildsen, 39, Eustis, operating while license suspended or revoked, violation condition of release, July 7, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

John D. Sniadecki Sr., 63, Strong, domestic violence assault, July 7, no bail listed as of July 8, Maine State Police.

Michael B. Hamilton Jr., 23, New Sharon, operating under the influence – one prior, July 7, no bail listed as of July 8, Farmington Police Department.

Kristen Mae Powers, 24, New Sharon, two warrants unpaid fines, burglary, theft, July 7, no bail listed as of July 8, Farmington Police Department.

