LIVERMORE — Selectpersons tabled awarding a bid for paving Monday night after both bids were more than the $378,500 approved at the town meeting.

Pike Industries Inc. of Fairfield submitted a bid of $382,925.20, while All States Asphalt Inc. of Richmond came in at $414,569.

At the June 12 annual town meeting, voters approved $378,500 for capital road improvements. At the time, Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said that amount would cover work proposed for this year from the top of Waters Hill Road to Route 4.

That area would be ground up, have rocks taken out and then be finished with with 6 inches of gravel and 2 inches of hot top.

Next year, any rocks that worked their way up would be taken care of and a top coat installed on that section of the road.

When Livermore resident Jim Manter asked if both bids met the town’s requirements and were comparable to one another, Chretien answered yes.

“There’s nothing wrong with countering, asking if they would come in at the budgeted amount,” Manter said. “They can accept or not. That’s not a bad practice.

“I think that’s reasonable. It doesn’t sound like they’re that far off. Those that will work with us, good for them,” Manter said.

In other matters, Selectpersons Peter Stokes was appointed to the Appeals Board for one year. Those positions are renewed annually.

Andy Sylvester was appointed to the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors for one year. He was a write-in candidate for the position in June and agreed to take it.

