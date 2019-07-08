Apple Valley

Wednesday, July 3 Ladies League Red, White and Blue results: Diana Poliquin/Kaitlin Gallagher/Claire Veilleux 54; Net: Flight A —Jan Davis 38 Flight B — Jeanne Read 33 Flight C — Pauline Paradis 24; Overall: Fewest Putts — Pauline Paradis 15; 50/50 — Fran Blanchette.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, July 3 three ball points results: 1. Les Sturtevant/Ron Desjardins/Norm Ford/Ron Grant 77 2. Chanel Leblanc/John Moreau/Mike Bell/Ron Cronin 75 3. Dave Brown/Don Hawthorne/Dave Depot/Ken Austin 70; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Rick Grant 7’10” 2. Dennis Fox 23’7.5″ 3. Les Sturtevant 24’5/5″ No. 13 — 1. Harold Churchill 2’1″ 2. Russ Desjardins 11’8.5″ 3. Dennis Fox 17’8″.

Martindale

Jace Pearson of Auburn recently aced the par-3 152 yard 11th hole using a 9-iron. It was witness by Andrew Slattery. Rick Miles and Bill Shrader. It was his fourth career hole-in-one.

The Meadows

Wednesday, July 3 Ladies League Scramble results: 1. Muriel

Burroughs/Chris Sirois/Phyllis Greim/Nancy Dube 38 2. Pat Carr/

Phoebe Lowell/Anita Morin/Judy Fuller 42 3. Pauline Blais/Kim Coombs/

Irene Asselin/Lynn Polley 43; Pin: No. 17 — Muriel Burroughs/Chris Sirois/Phyllis Greim/Nancy Dube 4’1″; 50/50 — Lin Mathieu.

Poland Spring

Friday, July 5 Lasky Tournament results: Gross — 1. Dan Bouttenot 73 1. Robert Wood 73 3. Greg Gagnier 76 4. Marc Lasky 81 5. Peter Godin 82; Net — 1. Greg Gagnier 63 2. Robert Wood 64 3. Peter Godin 66 3. John Petrocelli 66 5. Dan Bouttenot 68 5. Denis Bouttenot 68; Pins: No 8 — Marc Lasky 17’1″ No. 13 — David Venne 19’5″.

Friday, July 5 sweeps results: Gross — 1. Larry Ross 76 2. Gordon Ross 79 3. William Begert 80 4. Duane Ross 81 5. Gary Weber 82; Net — 1. William Begert 69 1. Gary Weber 69 3. Gordon Ross 70 3. Sandra Ross 70 5. Duane Ross 71 5. Jill Ross; Pins: No. 6 — James Bowden 16’1″ No. 8 — Gary Weber 20’11” No. 13 — Gordon Ross 18’6″.

Friday July 5 Ladies Tournament results: Net — 1. Ann May -15 2. Jeanne Read -14 2. Sharon Fasulo -14 4. Joanne Conley -11 5. Sandi Piper -10; Fives (No. 4, 56, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18: Flight A: Gross — 1. Janet Nelson 50 2. Sandi Piper 53 3. Carmen Evrard 57 4. Diana Poliquin 59 4. Sharon Fasulo 59; Net — 1. Sandi Piper 38 2. Janet Nelson 42 3. Joanne Conley 43 4. Diana Poliquin 44 5. Sharon Fasulo 48 5. Carmen Evrard 48; Closest to the pin — Carmen Evrard 2’1″ Putts — Carmen Evrard 31; Flight B: Gross — 1. Ann May 59 2. Jeanne Read 61 3. Sylvia Leblanc 67 3. Gail Croteau 67 5. Jackie Legere 68; Net — 1. Gail Croteau 38 1. Ann May 38 3. Jeanne Read 42 4. Sylvia Leblanc 46 5. Janis Astle 47; Closest to the pin — Jeanne Read 3’11” Putts — Sylvia Leblanc 29.

Thursday, July 4 Flag Tournament results: Gross — Dan Poulin 72 2. Mark Laliberte 80 2. Mike Routhier 80 4. Larry Ross 81 5. Scott Garey 82; Net — 1. Loren Hall 59 2. Brian Briggs 66 2. Scott Garey 66 2. Stan Tetenman 66 2. Steven Roy 66; Pins: No. 6 — Roger Charpentier 8’7″ No. 8 — Larry Bates 20’3″ No. 13 — John Mauro 11’1″; Skins — Larry Bates No. 2, Gordon Ross No. 9, Steven Roy No. 10, Michelle Bates No. 15.

Tuesday, July 2 odd hole best ball results: Mona Leavitt/Nancy Richard/Patty Leavitt 25; Maureen Heath/Luvon Nash/Val Cole/Karen Nichols 25; Ruth Briggs/Gail Croteau/Jan Davis /Cindy Halliday 27; Suz Gallagher/Charlotte Coggins/Leigh Lardier 29; Anne Printup/Sue Reny/Roxy Dionne/Sue Provost 32; Ann Martel/Brooke Grygiel/Alicia Laroche/Sonja Theriault 32; Sarah Marcotte/Melanie Gordon 32; Scramble — 1. Georgia Pratt/Betsy Mayo/Yvette Washburn/Pat Maines +6 2. Jacquie Giasson/Candy Bower/Cathy Adamson/Jill McCann +12; Closest to the pin — Sonja Theriault.

Tuesday, June 18 Ladies Twilight League even holes results: Sue Provost/Anne Printup/Roxy Dionne/Sue Reny 18; Ruth Briggs/Gail/Croteau/Dot Meagher/Jane Blue 19; Suz Gallagher/Mamie Martin/Peggy White/Melody Needham 19; Pauline Winterbottom/Mona Bergeron/Joanne Martel/Pam Larose/Maureen Campbell 20; Jan Davis/Cindy Halliday/Jill Starbird/Sue Peters 20; Sonja Theriault/Jane M./Ann Martel/Brooke Grygiel 22; Sarah Marcotte/Melanie Gordon 22; Margie Bickford/Mona Leavitt/Nancy Richard 25; Mona Leavitt/Nancy Richard 27; Scramble — Candy Bower/Jacquie Giasson/Jill McCann/Diane Cook +13; 50/50 — Jill Starbird.

Springbrook

Friday, July 5 Cut Throat Member/Member results: Net — 1. Tom Tiner/ Brad Pattershall +14 2. Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte +7; Pins: No. 2 — Mark Susi 11’10” No. 8 — Jon Kent 12’6″ No. 13 — Dave Kus 8’9″ No. 15 — Mark Susi 11’2″; Skins: Gross — T.Tiner/B.Pattershall No. 4, No. 9 and No. 18, B.Crane/D.Parent No. 5, R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 16; Net — B.Crane/D.Parent No. 1 and No. 5, T.Tiner/B.Pattershall No. 4, and No. 18, R.Newman/D.Kus No. 15, R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 16.

Thursday, July 4 Flag Tournament results: Gross — 1. Tyler Tyburski 2. Mark Susi 2. Joe Mertzel; Net — 1. Jay Hopkins 2. Jim Murphy 3. Brian Henderson 4. Rachel Newman 5. Scott Bubier; Pins: No. 2 — Joe Mertzel 11’7″ No. 8 — Ron Leeman 10’6″ No. 13 — Rick Shea 6’5″ No. 15 — Mark Susi 15′; Long Drives: Green — Ashley Golden Blue — Joe Mertzel Black — Tyler Tyburski; Skins: Gross — Matt Beckim No. 1, Dave Cowan No. 10; Net — Rick Lang No. 7, Dave Cowan No. 10, Rick Shea No. 13.

Tuesday, July 2 Men’s Twilight League results: First Flight — 1. Brandon Marcotte +6.5 2. Brad Pattershall +4 3. Ryan Godin +2.5; Second Flight — 1. Ray Convery +8 2. Matt Beckim +4 3. Mark Kent +3; Third Flight — 1. Rich Douglass +3 2. Rick Shea +2 3. George Hopkins +1 3. Jon Kent +1; Pins: No. 13: Blue — George Hopkins 75′ Black — Ryan Godin 8’4″.

Turner Highlands

Monday and Tuesday Fun Night results: Front side: 1. Bill Hunter/Jeremy Nadeau/Derek McLaughlin/Dave Berry 2. Chuck Sarchi/Tom Perkins/Mark McCabe/George Chiasson; Pins: No. 4 — Chuck Sarchi 10’6″ No. 9 (second shot) — Bill Hunter 5’4″; Back side: 1. Marke Wilcox/Scott Honaker/Tom Mawhinney/Kendal Ricker 2. Ryan Wilkins/Kevin Mower/Stan Timberlake; Pins: No. 15 — Duane Nichols 6’6″.

Senior League results: 1. Bob Fitzgerald/Peter Mercier +13 2. Tim Doyle Sr./Norm St. Pierre +7 3. Tom MaWhinney/Richard Beaudet +4; Pins: No. 4 — Ken Maxim 10′ No. 17 — Tom Lowell 20’1″.

« Previous