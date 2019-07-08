100 years ago: 1919

The legislative team on the celebration of the centennial anniversary of the setting off of Maine from Massachusetts next year, voted today to have a pageant as one of the features. The committee in conjunction with the Governor and Council today voted to spend $25,000 on a celebration of a week’s duration, in Portland next fall, providing that Portland appropriates an additional $25,000.

50 years ago: 1969

Many of Auburn’s male population have raised whiskers for the Auburn centennial celebration and the facial adornment has taken on various shapes and sizes. It is understood that many of those who have engaged in this portion of the celebration are only waiting for July 27 to get rid of the surplus hair. Others are of the opinion that the whiskers have improved their looks and may retain the neatly and shaped beards. Whatever the future holds, they are more or less in the public eye due to the nature of their business or profession. Sgt. Norman Spencer of the Auburn Police Department sports the type of beard which Chief Stephen Smyc has approved for the Auburn officers. Most of the younger officers are raising the Lincoln type of beard and most of the senior officers have long sideburns. Most of the Highway Department have full beards.

25 years ago: 1994

City Councilor-at-large Robert L. Thorpe of Auburn announced his bid for mayor Wednesday, four days after incumbent Richard L. Trafton said he would not seek a fourth term. Thorpe, a two-term councilor and currently the only mayoral candidate, said several residents encouraged him to run for the position once it became clear Trafton would not run. The councilor, 65, identified jobs and economic development as the city’s priorities and said he supports cooperation with Lewiston in attracting new business. Pursuing new jobs “means we must work toward a city that can better lower taxes, superior schools, and municipal services,” said Thorpe.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: