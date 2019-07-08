DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been watching the evening CBS 13 News for many years, going back to before Kim Block came to the news desk. Kim has been a long time favorite of mine and, I’m quite certain, of many other viewers.

Early in February, after wondering why Kim had been missing from the news desk, we learned that she was recovering from a concussion and would be back in a few weeks. Now it’s mid-summer and Kim is still “missing in action” with no word from the station as to her expected return except for the commercial of “CBS 13 News with Kim Block.” I, for one, would be very grateful if you could find out how Kim is doing and if/when she’ll be returning to the news desk.

Thank you so much for all that you do to keep us informed and best wishes for your continued success as Ms. Sun Spots. We love you! — Joanne, no town

ANSWER: Thanks for sending your love and best wishes. I so appreciate the positive feedback. I do wish I had news about Kim but as far as I can tell, she is still recuperating from the accident she had this past winter when she fell on the ice. A concussion can be very serious with many long-term effects that are sometimes difficult to overcome. Symptoms can be many and varied and the recovery period can involve a lot of “two steps forward; one step back”.

I have reached out to our favorite newscaster via social media and I’m sure she’ll get back to us when she’s up to it. I’m also confident that her colleagues at Channel 13 miss her and will make an announcement as soon as they know anything definitive regarding Kim’s recovery process.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy the reporting of those who are doing such a great job filling the gap and continue to keep Kim in our prayers. Perhaps she will see this and write a note if she feels up to it!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the request for a good recipe for bran muffins in the March 29 Sun Spots, a friend gave me this one years ago. Better tasting bran muffins would be hard to find.

Six-Week Bran Muffins: In a very large bowl, stir together 16 ounces crushed wheat bran flakes (the brand with raisins is okay), 3 cups sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 5 cups flour and 5 teaspoons baking soda. Add 4 eggs (beaten), 1 cup oil, and 1 quart buttermilk. Refrigerate in a covered container and use as desired for up to six weeks.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees and fill muffins tins ¾ full. Bake for 15 minutes. Makes 7-8 dozen muffins. Enjoy! — Rosemarie, Lewiston

ANSWER: I have made these muffins many times over the years and they are very good. This batter is great to have on hand for summer company as the batter really can be kept in the refrigerator in a covered container for up to six weeks. They are not only delicious for breakfast, but are also a nice accompaniment with a main dish salad. Give them a whirl and you’ll see what I mean!

