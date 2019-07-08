PARIS — The Oxford County Commission on Monday moved forward with plans to fill the district court building once the county courthouse renovation and addition next door is completed.

County Administrator Tom Winsor said the plan is to have the county courthouse addition occupied by mid-December. One of the occupants will be the district court, he said.

The $9.52 million project includes a two-story addition, two new courtrooms, judges chambers, offices, meeting rooms, improved security and more parking at the complex on Western Avenue.

The county leases the one-story, brick district court building to the state, Winsor said.

“There are a lot of rumors out there,” he said. “It would be helpful if you could make a decision sooner rather than later.”

The most likely candidate to occupy the district court building, he said, would be the county Emergency Management Agency.

The EMA office is on the lower level of the two-story county courthouse, Executive Assistant Abby Shanor said.

Moving the agency to the district court building would put it next to the Regional Communications Center.

“EMA and RCC work together very closely,” she said.

Winsor also suggested the possibility of having a large multipurpose meeting room in the district court building, which would be open for use by to other departments.

Commissioners Steven Merrill and David Duguay authorized Winsor to investigate the cost of engineering and mechanical design plans for EMA to utilize the space.

Commissioner Timothy Turner was absent from the workshop meeting.

“It is very good foresight to begin to explore this,” Duguay said.

In other news, commissioners accepted letters of resignation from Deputy Christoper Davis, effective July 6, and dispatcher Tammy Maurer, effective July 31.

In his letter, Davis said he made the decision to retire after more than 20 years of full-time service in order to focus on his family and business.

Maurer cited personal reasons for her resignation.

