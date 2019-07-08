Arrests

Androscoggin County

• James Ovington, 46, of Lisbon, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 9:45 p.m. Sunday at 272 Lisbon St. in Lisbon.

• Ashley Duke, 40, of Rumford, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:50 a.m. Monday on Auburn Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Johnny Briggs, 48, of Auburn, on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident, 7:45 p.m. Sunday in Lewiston.

• Demetrius Davenport, 31, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:25 p.m. Sunday at 102 South Main St.

Lewiston

• Todd Northrop, 44, of Greene, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, operating with a suspended license, and operating with a suspended registration, 10:10 p.m. Sunday at 675 Main St.

• Tommy Guerrero, 22, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10:50 a.m. Monday at 33 Winter St.

• Dixon Dilodovico, 22, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release, and criminal trespassing, 3 p.m. Monday at the Lewiston Police Department.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Hamdi Awil, 21, of Lewiston spilled a drink while driving on Lisbon Street, looked down to grab it and her car went of the road and hit a telephone pole on Webber Avenue at 11:02 p.m. Thursday. Her 2006 Toyota was towed.

