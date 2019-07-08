Republican state lawmakers criticized Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Monday for holding legislation that would have boosted state funding to Maine nursing homes at a time when a growing number are shutting down amidst a workforce shortage and rising labor costs.

Mills’ spokeswoman, Lindsay Crete, said Mills held the bill because it would have jeopardized federal matching funds for Medicaid. Crete said it was disappointing that Republicans were “playing politics” with nursing homes.

The measure that Mills held over for future legislative action would have provided about $1.4 million in funding that was aimed largely at facilities with a high percentage of residents on MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program.

State Sen. Marianne Moore, R-Calais, said Monday she was disappointed in the decision by Mills to hold the bill.

Moore said that in the final days of the Legislature, funding for the measure was placed in the state’s new two-year budget, which Mills signed into law. Although the money was set aside, it can’t legally be spent because the governor did not sign the bill.

Had the bill been approved, nursing homes could have used the money to help maintain wage increases they made in 2018 to keep pace with the increase in the minimum wage.

“It should have been signed, it should have been a no-brainer, because it was allocated for the nursing homes, it was earmarked,” Moore said in an interview on WVOM radio in Bangor.

But Crete said Mills held the bill because it would have increased reimbursements rates under Medicaid beyond the threshold to qualify for matching federal funds. Each state has an “upper payment limit” that reflects the cost of providing a service or the amount that Medicare would pay for the same or similar service.

“The Governor believes in supporting Maine’s nursing homes,” Crete wrote in an email to the Portland Press Herald. “That is why her budget increased funding for COLAs to help alleviate the financial strain on nursing homes and why her Administration will work with the Legislature in the coming months to accomplish a funding strategy that maximizes federal money, not jeopardizes it.”

The nursing home bill was sponsored by state Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Allagash. Jackson told the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee at a public hearing during the legislative session that the funding was essential for nursing homes to keep pace with the wage growth that has been triggered by an increasingly tight labor market and the state’s new minimum wage law.

Jackson said seven nursing homes in Maine had been forced to close in the last two years because their reimbursement rates from the state MaineCare program were not keeping pace with inflation, including labor costs.

“Six of those closed in 2018, which caused 250 nursing home residents to be displaced and resulted in 400 people losing their jobs,” Jackson said. “These dedicated workers can’t afford to go without pay, and elderly Mainers can’t afford to go without care.”

Lisa Henderson, executive director of LeadingAge, an association of nursing homes in Maine and New Hampshire, said nursing homes could not unilaterally increase their fees to cover increasing costs.

She said labor costs for Maine nursing homes increased by 8% in 2018. Some of those increases were temporarily funded by the Legislature in 2016, when lawmakers passed a two-year budget that included a 10% reimbursement increase for nursing home wages. But that money was one-time funding, and it expired at the end of the state’s last fiscal year on June 30.

“It is not within providers’ power to simply charge more for their services, as any private employer would do in the face of rising operating costs,” Henderson said. “Only you have the power to provide some relief.”

Jackson said Monday that Democrats in the Legislature all supported the current state budget, which included the increased funding. He said they would continue to work with the state’s Department of Health and Human Services to leverage federal funding to support nursing homes without Maine taxpayers having to foot the bill.

“We know that Maine nursing homes are struggling,” Jackson said in a prepared statement. “It’s why every Democrat in the legislature fought for, voted for and passed additional funding for our nursing homes in the state budget. ”

Jackson likewise took aim at Republicans, including Moore, who opposed the state budget bill.

“While I appreciate the Senate Republicans’ concern for our seniors and this bill, I wish more of them would have voted for a budget that provides some much-need funding for these facilities.,” Jackson said. “Where I’m from, actions speak louder than words.”

But Thomas Desjardin, a spokesman for Senate Republicans, said Republicans opposed the state’s current budget because it represented a 11 percent increase in state spending year over year, while inflation only grew at 1.7 percent.

“Nursing homes should be a very high priority,” Desjardin wrote in an email to the Portland Press Herald. “It should be possible in an $8 billion spending orgy to find money for the care of seniors. ”

Crete said Republicans were wrongly trying to imply Mills did not care about nursing homes or elderly Mainers.

“This is a Governor who struggled to find services for her own parents and for a husband with multiple medical issues at the end of his life,” Crete said. “She recognizes and understands the value of nursing homes. She wants to strengthen their ability to provide care and help stabilize their finances while not risking federal funds and burdening Maine taxpayers.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: