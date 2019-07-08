LEWISTON — Joline Bell, representing the Auburn Seniors, Robin Dow Seniors, Sabattus Seniors and all other seniors who wish to travel, announces remaining trips for 2019. She said she has only a few seats left, but there is a wait list for all trips.
Aug. 6 and 7: Foxwoods and Mohegan, Day one at Mohegan, receive a free buffet and $15 free wheel play; on to Foxwoods, receive another free buffet and $10 free slot play; spend the night at the Bellisimo, receive free continental breakfast and on to Foxwoods, receive another free buffet and $10 free slot play. Transportation is included as well as lodging, gratuities and bingo with prizes on the bus, for $130
Aug. 28: Ultimate tribute show to Diamonds & Pearls and Cash & King; $121 takes group to Lake Pearl in Wrentham, Massachusetts, for lunch and show.
Nov. 14: Tribute show to Ricky Nelson, performed by his twin sons Matthew and Gunner, at Venus De Milo in Swansea, Massachusetts, $128.
Dec. 3: Tribute show to Johnny Mathis, booked as a Christmas spectacular, Danversport Yacht Club in Danvers Massachusetts, $107.
The trips are for all seniors and seniors at heart. All are welcome. For more information, contact Bell at 207-375-4627.
