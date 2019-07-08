LEWISTON — A college identification camp will be held at Don Roux Field on Sunday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This one-day camp provides an opportunity for players who cannot afford to go out of state or to pay the large fee associated with other ID opportunities to play in front of college coaches. The coach and initiator of the camp is Eric Wagner, Swarthmore College men’s college coach. He will have several college coaches with him to watch for potential college candidates.

Players interested may use the following link: https://www.garnetsoccercamps.com/college-soccer-institute_-lewiston-maine.cfm.

Editor’s note: The date 0f this camp was initially listed at July 22, and has been changed to the correct date.

