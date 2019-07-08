DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m asking readers for help in finding photos of old schoolhouses in Turner, Maine. Maybe your parents or older relatives have photographs tucked away in scrapbooks or photo albums.

At the turn of the 20th century, Turner had 20 schools at nearly every intersection. School photos needed are of the Woods School, Skillings/Dyer Corner, Mud/Harlow Hill, Snell’s Hill, North Turner Bridge, and Old County Road.

Thank you for any help you can give. I can be contacted at 225-2629, Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. or please mail photos and information to Turner Museum & Historical Association, 98 Matthews Way, Turner, ME 04282.— Barbara, curator, Turner

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Livermore Falls High School Class of 1949 will hold its 70th reunion at LeFleur’s Restaurant at 224 Main St. in Jay on July 20. There will be a social hour at 11 a.m. with luncheon served at noon. This will most likely be our last gathering so we hope all our classmates can attend.

— Winnie, no town

ANSWER: How I would love to be a fly on the wall at that party! Have a wonderful time. Being around for a 70th reunion is something to be very proud of!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to thank Sun Spots readers for their past generosity for sending their Box Tops for Education to Turner Elementary School and Tripp Middle School. Even though it’s summer, we’re still collecting box tops. If you have any that you would like to donate to our schools, please mail them to me at

Laurie Labbe, 5 Brookfield Ests., Turner, ME 04282.

— Laurie, Turner

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Recently there was an announcement about a trip to visit The Ark in Kentucky. Could you please locate the information about the trip? A friend of mine is interested and missed the announcement. Thanks for all you do.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Unfortunately, the only information I was able to find was a trip to the Ark Encounter & Creation Center that was organized by the Lewiston Senior Center for the end of June. However, the Senior Center has many other trips coming up that may interest your friend, including excursions to Atlantic City, Cape May, Philadelphia and Vermont. More local trips are also in the plan. For more information, go to https://www.lewistonmaine.gov/682/Upcoming-Trips or call Claire Bilodeau at 784-0302 or Cindy Boyd at 345-9569.

In case readers don’t know what the Ark Encounter & Creation Center is, it’s a Christian, family theme park that opened in 2016 in Kentucky. The centerpiece is a large representation of Noah’s ark. You can find more information at https://arkencounter.com/.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What happened to Lauren Bradley on News 8? Will she be back as the weekend news anchor?

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: According to Lauren’s LinkedIn page, she has moved to Seattle, Washington, to “leverage her multimedia skills in a communications role.” She served at WMTW for a little over two years. A graduate of Syracuse University in upstate New York, Lauren’s news career also includes time in Montana and Savannah, Georgia. Let’s wish her the best of luck with finding her dream job on the Pacific Coast.

