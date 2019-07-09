LEWISTON — Geiger announces the promotion of two associates, due to company growth.

Caitlin Haley has been promoted to billing specialist. She started at Geiger in 2017 as an order verifier. She is in the process of finishing a master of arts degree in clinical psychology. She lives in Auburn with her fiancé and two sons.

Samantha Stewart has been promoted to key customer specialist. She began her career at Geiger as a mailroom/sample room clerk in 2013 and promoted to a customer relations specialist in total care in 2016. She lives in Auburn.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: