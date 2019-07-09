Grant’s Bakery is baking up a sweet renovation.

The Lewiston bakery is closing next Monday and Tuesday to kick off an interior update.

President Don Grant said the company has only painted the space a few times since moving the bakery to Sabattus Street in 1988.

“We look very 1980,” he said. “Floor tile are worn through. We need to brighten and freshen things up. As long as I have been in the business, 50-plus years, we have never closed down for anything, even the ice storm.”

Plans include replacing flooring and changing wall finishes, ceiling and lights. Grants anticipates the retail showroom space will be closed until July 26.

Beginning July 17, however, the bakery will be open to answer the phones and take orders. Customers will have to head to the back of the building for pickup.

Forget that it is closed and show up anyway? The Grant’s staff may be able to help you with pastries, cookies and pies from the freezer, he said.

