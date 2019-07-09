AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club members will welcome Great Falls Balloon Festival Balloon Meister Ben Weisner, who will address the club at a meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Village Inn.

Weisner was born and raised in New Gloucester and graduated from Gray-New Gloucester High School. He attended Thomas College in Waterville, where he received his BS in criminal justice. He currently works as a public adjuster with Piper Ledge Adjusting and Appraisal. Weisner is the Balloon Meister for the 2019 Great Falls Balloon Festival and enjoys aviation, bagpiping, the outdoors and volunteering in the Lewiston-Auburn community.

L-A Rotary meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome.

For more information, visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

