RUMFORD — American Legion Post 24 recently held annual elections for officers as follows: Commander, Tricia Thurston; first vice commander, Ed Perry; second vice commander, Jack Blanchard; adjutant, Randal Canwell; finance officer, William Scott; Americanism, open; historian, Lisa Sinclair; chaplain, Joy Bordeau; sergeant-at-arms, Marcel Martineau; post service officer, Joy Bordeau; executive committee members, William Petrie, Lew Irish, Don Roach and Nick Kelley.

Anyone interested in filling the Americanism officer’s position should contact the post and leave a message. The Americanism officer’s position includes inspiring patriotism and good citizenship through patriotic observances, patriotic and civic instruction in schools, youth activities and other community services. Those in need of a service officer to support with referrals for VA claims, reach out to Joy Bordeau at 207-369-9053.

The post was well represented at the annual convention. The following were presented American Legion Department of Maine awards: Tricia Thurston, Legionnaire of the Year; Joy Bordeau, Post Service Officer of the Year; Brycen Waugh, Humanitarian of the Year; and Chris Arsenault and Ray Crockett, Firefighters of the Year Rumford Fire Department.

The post will celebrate its 100th birthday this year with a celebration on Saturday, July 13. The event will begin with a Dignified Flag Disposal Ceremony at 1 p.m. and residents may bring their unserviceable flags to be properly disposed of by dropping them at the post from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

A lunch will follow and will include pulled pork sandwiches, barbecued chicken, salads and a birthday cake. Cost per person is $7. Members hope to have music and karaoke later in the day.

The American Legion is in the process of trying to expand the eligibility dates for membership in the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act (LEGION Act). If this passes, it will open up the eligibility for all veterans to become members. The post is always accepting new eligible members. To become a member, complete an application or ask for more information. Dues are $35 a year.

Cribbage continues at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and new players are welcome. The quilting women are always looking for other quilters to join them. The Auxiliary will begin to have community suppers soon. For more information, call the post at 207-369-9053 and leave a message.

The next monthly membership meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Supper will be served at 5 p.m. and the cost is $5.

