SOUTH PARIS — Mariah O’Donal, CNA, has been named Employee of the Month at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris. She was honored for the core value of “Team.” She was honored for consistently exceeding the needs of the residents and applying the same level of support to her co-workers.
