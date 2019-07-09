RUMFORD — Five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were taken to Rumford Hospital on Tuesday with complaints of pain following a three-car crash on Route 2.

Police said a Chevrolet Impala driven by Todd Poland, 66, of West Paris rear-ended a Subaru sedan, which rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup, the latter two preparing to turn into McDonald’s restaurant.

The Subaru, driven by Roseanne Knox, 75, of Dixfield, was “sandwiched” by the other two vehicles, according to Rumford Police Capt. Dan Garbarini. The driver of the pickup was Victor Richard, 81, of Peru.

The three drivers and two passengers in Knox’s vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance, Garbarini said. The accident remained under investigation Tuesday.

