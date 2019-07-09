AUBURN — A Sabattus woman who was seriously injured in a February crash in Lisbon was charged Tuesday with a related felony.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Christine Amaya, 33, on a charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The red 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Amaya crossed the centerline on Route 9 between King and Upland roads in Lisbon just before 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and struck a 2001 Chevrolet pickup driven by Nicole Norman, 37, of Lisbon head-on.

The indictment said Amaya’s blood-alcohol level was 0.08% or more at the time of the crash. Maine’s legal limit for blood alcohol is 0.08%.

Norman was taken by United Ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she was evaluated and released. Police said Amaya sustained numerous fractures in the crash.

Amaya had initially been summonsed for operating under the influence, a misdemeanor.

She is free on personal recognizance bail. Terms include no possession or use of alcohol, illegal drugs and marijuana products for which she can be searched and tested if suspected. She is prohibited from driving a vehicle unless licensed and she is barred from having any contact with Norman, according to court papers.

