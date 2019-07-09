The Buzz sees that Maine’s largest Taco Bell, on Center Street in Auburn, is planning to reopen.

The restaurant closed abruptly in January, along with three other Taco Bells in Maine. It had only been open locally since 2017. The building had been a Tim Hortons before that.

On Monday, the lawn was peppered with “NOW HIRING” signs, and a person who answered the door said interviews are being conducted.

No further details were available.

Renovation

Grant’s Bakery is baking up a sweet renovation.

The Lewiston bakery is closing next Monday and Tuesday to kick off an interior update.

President Don Grant said the company has only painted the space a few times since moving the bakery to Sabattus Street in 1988.

“We look very 1980,” he said. “Floor tile are worn through. We need to brighten and freshen things up. As long as I have been in the business, 50-plus years, we have never closed down for anything, even the ice storm.”

Plans include replacing flooring and changing wall finishes, ceiling and lights. Grants anticipates the retail showroom space will be closed until July 26.

Beginning July 17, however, the bakery will be open to answer the phones and take orders. Customers will have to head to the back of the building for pickup.

Forget that it is closed and show up anyway? The Grant’s staff may be able to help you with pastries, cookies and pies from the freezer, he said.

Expansion

Sanctuary Estates is getting bigger.

Last year, the Lewiston Planning Board approved the 31-lot Sanctuary Estates subdivision by Chase Custom Homes & Finance at 131 Hogan Road.

The Planning Board on Monday night approved Phase 2 of the project, adding 14 lots at the adjacent 161 Hogan Road on 24.9 acres, according to City Planner Doug Greene. The plan is for single-family homes.

It brings the entire project to 45 homes on 60.2 acres. Almost half the land — 25.7 acres — will be kept as wooded space.

Phase 1 has not yet started construction, according to filings with the board.

