A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking Monday night after police said they found about 145 grams of crack cocaine inside his motor vehicle during a traffic stop on the Maine Turnpike.
Maine State Police arrested 28-year-old Damion Dunkley of Dorchester, Massachusetts, and charged him with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs.
A trooper on the pro-active criminal enforcement team stopped a motor vehicle on the turnpike in Wells around 5:30 p.m. Monday, state police said in a news release posted on their Facebook page Tuesday.
State police said “criminal indicators” were observed during the traffic stop, prompting the trooper to call for a drug-sniffing K9. The dog, known as Pinny, detected narcotics in the vehicle.
After a search was conducted, state police recovered about 145 grams of crack cocaine.
Dunkley was transported to the York County Jail and was being held on $20,000 cash bail Tuesday night.
-
Business
OH Chamber holds Business After Hours Thursday
-
River Valley
Rumford crash sends five to hospital
-
Maine
Hazy in Maine? Blame Canadian wildfires.
-
The Franklin Journal
New Jersey couple injured when RV rolls on to side in northern Franklin County
-
Crime
Former Bath House candidate faces 9 charges after alleged attempt to murder relative