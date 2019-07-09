A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking Monday night after police said they found about 145 grams of crack cocaine inside his motor vehicle during a traffic stop on the Maine Turnpike.

Maine State Police arrested 28-year-old Damion Dunkley of Dorchester, Massachusetts, and charged him with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs.

A trooper on the pro-active criminal enforcement team stopped a motor vehicle on the turnpike in Wells around 5:30 p.m. Monday, state police said in a news release posted on their Facebook page Tuesday.

State police said “criminal indicators” were observed during the traffic stop, prompting the trooper to call for a drug-sniffing K9. The dog, known as Pinny, detected narcotics in the vehicle.

After a search was conducted, state police recovered about 145 grams of crack cocaine.

Dunkley was transported to the York County Jail and was being held on $20,000 cash bail Tuesday night.

