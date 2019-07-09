Maybe it’s something as exotic as a long vacation to a faraway land. Maybe it’s as mundane as your favorite pair of slippers and the morning paper. Maybe it’s your children, maybe it’s your pets. Our question to you today could not be simpler: What makes you happy? Whatever it is, big or small, we’d like to hear about it. Send your happy thoughts to reporter Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or 689-2876.
