LEWISTON — The YWCA Central Maine has announced a $10,000 grant award from the Maine Women’s Fund to be used to support the YWCA’s participation as a pilot site for a national STEM program, Curated Pathways to Innovation. The program pilot will focus on broadening participation in STEM for girls and students of color.

By implementing the program, the goal is to set women and underrepresented minorities on a path to STEM careers and to ensure women and girls of all races and classes have access to opportunities to reach their full potential. The YWCA recognizes the rising gap of STEM inclusion as both an economic and social justice issue that is pertinent to the mission.

For more information on the YWCA of Central Maine, visit www.YWCAMaine.org.

