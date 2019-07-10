DEAR SUN SPOTS: At the end of last summer I was able to catch two concerts on the Bates College grounds near the chapel. Would you be able to find out if they will have these concerts again this year? I would like to know the following: which evening, what time, and where they will be located if not in the same place as last year.

Thank you for all your fine work. It is such a pleasure to read your column each day. Kudos to all who contribute.

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Thank you for the kudos! It’s so nice to be appreciated!

According to the Bates website, batesdancefestival.org/performances/concerts-on-the-quad/, on Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. Stomp Rocket will bring its fiddle playing combined with mandolin and Irish-style guitar to the historic quad. Dela Murphy, co-founder of Portland Intown Contra Dance will be on hand to teach contradance basics then serve as caller.

Stream, Maine’s favorite Reggae band from Dominica will play a mix of classic favorites and original new songs on Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. on the quad.

Both concerts and newly included dance lessons are free! It sounds wonderful!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: YWCA Central Maine announces that it is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Women of Achievement awards. Submit your nominations for women that you feel are forces of positive change in our community. Deadline for nominations is Aug. 1 and winners will be announced Sept. 3.

For more information regarding our Nov. 17 WOA brunch, awards, or to place a nomination to to https://tinyurl.com/yxtjnr8f or visit ywcamaine.org/.

The YWCA Central Maine has been working to eliminate racism and empower women and girls in Lewiston-Auburn for 141 years by removing barriers to economic security, health and safety, while ensuring racial justice.

— Melanie, Lewiston

ANSWER: This is a wonderful opportunity to honor that woman in your community who has worked hard to make a difference. I hope you will all take the time to nominate someone special.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On July 2, my husband and I started our 53rd anniversary by going out for breakfast at Governor’s. There was a nice gentleman sitting near us who must have heard us talking about our anniversary to our waiter. When he finished his meal, he got up and wished us a nice day!

When it was time to leave, we were told that this gentleman had taken care of our bill. We found out his name is Shawn Wilson. If you’re reading this, Shawn, we thank you very much for doing this. It’s the first time this ever happened to us. There are still many good, caring people in this world and you happen to be one of them. Many blessings to you.

— Pauline and Dick, Lewiston

ANSWER: Happy belated anniversary to you two lovebirds! I’m so happy that Shawn did this for you and that you were able to celebrate together. You should be very proud. Perhaps one day, you will write into Sun Spots about your secrets for a long marriage. I’m sure our readers would love to know!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: