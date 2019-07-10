Maine-ly Jewish Storytelling Festival

AUBURN — Temple Shalom, 74 Bradman St., will present a Maine-ly Jewish Storytelling Festival at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11.

Maine Poet Laureate, Stewart Kestenbaum will be featured along with Ellen Frankel, Anna Wrobel, Herb Levine, Lisa Mayer, Claire Guyton, Phyllis Graber Jensen and Bonnie Faiman.

Wine and homemade sweets will be available. Suggested donation is $5.

Sabattus Summer Festival for town residents

SABATTUS — The Town of Sabattus will hold its 13th annual Sabattus Summer Festival for residents on Thursday, July 11. The event will take place at Town Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine.

There will be free barbecued burgers, hot dogs and all the fixings. Music will be provided by Union Street Sound. There will be face painting, hula hoop contest and games for the kids. The Sabattus Fire and Police Departments will be on hand to show their equipment and vehicles.

Children under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult. The Sabattus Summer Festival is made possible by donations from local businesses and residents. No taxpayer money is used to fund this event.

Masonic Hall to host turkey dinner

LISBON FALLS — Pioneer Chapter 11, OES, will hold a roast turkey dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Masonic Hall, Oak Street.

Donations of $8 for adults, $4, children 12 and under and free for preschool are requested.

For more information, call Gail at 207-353-2567.

Celebrate Apollo moon landing at APL

AUBURN — Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with Jon Wallace in the Auburn Public Library Androscoggin Room at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15.

A local astronomy enthusiast and former astronomy professor, Wallace will talk about the Apollo moon landing and explain to kids what a momentous event it was.

The library will have balloon rocket packets to give to all the children who attend. All are welcome.

VFW to meet at armory

LEWISTON — There will be a monthly meeting of Normand Dionne VFW Post 9150 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. The subject of the meeting will be VFW storage items.

