PARIS — Celebration Barn will present Happenstance Theater’s “PREPOSTEROUS!,” Washington, D.C.’s award-winning pocket-sized clown circus, on Saturday, July 13. It returns to Celebration Barn Theater for a single performance, well-suited for all ages, at 7:30 p.m.

Described as a “family-friendly but sophisticated take on the traditional circus,” PREPOSTEROUS!” stars vintage clowns who play all of the roles in the circus. Winner of numerous Helen Hayes Awards, Happenstance Theater has performed PREPOSTOROUS!” at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and the National Theater.

The Washington Post called the company “DC’s leading peddler of whimsy” and described their work as “visually striking and whimsical without being precious.” Washington City Paper said, “Happenstance Theater’s ensemble comedy is a gut-busting kind of funny.”

Tickets to Happenstance Theater’s “PREPOSTOROUS!” are available for $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 60-plus, and $8 for age 17 and under. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

