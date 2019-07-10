AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange, Old Danville Road and Grange Street, will hold its annual Indoor Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

There will be crafts, baked goods, plants and jewelry for sale, as well as bargains at the white elephant table.

Muffins, hot dogs, chips and beverages will be available.

JAY — A Christmas in July Sale will be held form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at North Jay Grange 10. There will be crafts, Christmas items, clothing and food available.

Lunch will be available for $6, eat in or take out.

For more information, call 207-645-4211, 207-645-2910 or 207-645-4400.

FAYETTE — The annual Fayette Fire Auxiliary Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Fayette Central School.

There will be pies, breads, baked beans, cookies and more, and will also be selling their RADA products.

For more information, call Elaine Wilcox 207-685-3886.

