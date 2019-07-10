LIVERMORE — Selectpersons tabled awarding a bid for paving Monday night, July 8 after both bids received came in above the $378,500 approved at town meeting.

Pike Industries, Inc. of Fairfield submitted a bid of $382,925.20.

The bid from All States Asphalt, Inc. in Richmond was for $414,569.

At the June 12 annual town meeting, voters approved $378,500 for capital road improvements. At the time, Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said that amount would cover work proposed this year on the top of Waters Hill Road to Route 4. That area would be ground up and rocks taken out, then six inches of gravel and two inches of hot top put down.

Next year any rocks that worked their way up would be taken care of and a top coat installed on that section of the road.

When Livermore resident Jim Manter asked if both bids met the town’s requirements and were comparable to one another, Chretien answered yes.

Manter said, “There’s nothing wrong with countering, asking if they would come in at the budgeted amount. They can accept or not. That’s not a bad practice.

“I think that’s reasonable. It doesn’t sound like they’re that far off. Those that will work with us, good for them.”

In other business, Peter Stokes was appointed to the Appeals Board for one year. Those positions are renewed annually.

Andy Sylvester was appointed to the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors. He was a write–in candidate for the position in June and volunteered to take the position. The term will be for one year only of the three–year term.

