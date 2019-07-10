FARMINGTON — Original Americana folk musicians Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards will perform at Farmington’s North Church, 118 High St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a pie social and jam session.
Mandeville and Richards are clearly inheritors of a timeless legacy, creating music that is both original and evocative of a rich tradition. Blending distinctive voices and a wide range of accompaniment (guitar, harmonica, ukulele, clarinet, penny whistle, electric bass), their songs have been well-received by audiences around the eastern United States and Canada since 2010. Transcending the genre of folk Americana, their music combines beautiful harmonies and a lyrical intensity, while establishing a unique sound of their own.
Show tickets are $15, general; $10, high school and college students; $5, elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the jam session are free.
Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.
