FARMINGTON – Arlene Estella (Seamon) Adams Brimigion, 97, died Friday afternoon July 5, 2019 at Sandy River Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family. She was born May 4, 1922 in Jay, the oldest of 11 children born to Twining J. and Nettie May (Gross) Seamon.

She received her education in local schools and graduated Valedictorian of her class from Jay High School. On April 28, 1942, she married Harold Legroo Adams, Jr. He died on June 7, 1972. On June 28, 1974, she married Henry Palmer Brimigion.

Arlene was employed at the Otis Paper Mill during WWII. She then worked at the Wilton Woolen Mill and later at a local canning factory; finishing her career as a shoe Inspector at G. H. Bass Shoe Co.

Arlene was a devoted member of the Wilton United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Church Choir and the United Methodist Women.

She considered herself blessed to grow up in a large loving family where she developed a strong work ethic and a deep love for family. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. She loved to cook and enjoyed canning. She and her husband Henry enjoyed travelling and spending winters in Florida. She also loved to dance, play cards, play piano, and read. Her most treasured times were spent with family and friends either travelling to the coast of Maine or simply enjoying get-togethers on the family farm.

She is loved by her husband, Henry Palmer Brimigion; her children, Ronald Adams, Jeffrey (Vicki) Adams, Kevin (Cherie) Adams, Stephen Adams (girlfriend Stephanie) and Melanie Johnson (Jeffery); stepchildren, Palmer “Skip” (Helen) Brimigion, Ledrina Freeman and Jody (Terri) Brimigion; sisters, Laura Weber, Miriam Ewing, Alice (Donnie) Vale, Brenda Endicott; sisters-in-law, Lois Seamon and Dawn Seamon; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many neighborhood children who lovingly called her “Ma” and grew to become cherished adult friends.

In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Alton, Orland and Leon Seamon, three sisters, Eleanor Adams and her husband Fred, Althea Hoisington, Erma Grimaldi and her husband Joseph, a brother-in-law, John Ewing, and special friend Carolyn Merchant.

Funeral services will be held Thursday July 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Wilton United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dorian officiating. Following services, a comfort reception, hosted by the church hospitality committee, will be held in the church undercroft (which is handicap accessible). Her family invites you to share a memory of a kind word on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com where her memorial video will be able to be viewed later this week.

Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Remembrance gifts may be given in her memory to:

Wilton United

Methodist Church

PO Box 517

Wilton, ME 04294.

« Previous

Next »