NORWAY – Cory Lee Tripp, 42, of West Paris, died Wednesday, July 4, 2019 at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.

He was born on July 25, 1976, a son of, Michael Edwards and Debbie Stevens.

He is survived by his mother, Debbie Stevens of Dixfield; his son, Dylan Tripp of Oxford; his brother, Christopher Tripp of Ellsworth, his sisters, Heather Webber of Norway, Tonya of Florida, Michelle Higgins of Oxford; many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St. South Paris, Maine. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

