AUBURN – Edward M. MacDonald “Mac” died early Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was 81 years old. He was born July 31, 1937 in Lewiston, the son of the late Edward H. MacDonald and Lilla (Bryant) MacDonald.

Ed grew up in Auburn graduating from Edward Little High School in 1956 where he was in the United States Marine Corp Reserves. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years.

He married Muriel Proctor and they lived in Auburn after his deployment where they raised four children.

Mac worked at Pioneer Plastics for 25 years, then at Ouellette’s Market for 19 years and then part-time at Petro’s Ace Hardware.

In 2003, he met Joyce McAlister Bridge and they lived in Poland at the Brookdale Village Mobile Home Park. They were married on June 19, 2004.

He was a member and busy worker at the Danville Union Church and Danville Jct. Grange #65. He was also a member of Androscoggin Pomona #1 Grange and Maine State Grange.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two sons, Scott (Arlene) and Tim (Sabrina), and two daughters, Cindy and Debbie; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Charlene (Lucien) Pelletier and Jeannine Rogers, and sister-in-law, Pam MacDonald.

He was predeceased by his first wife; parents; brother, Bruce; and niece, Jeannine Pelletier.

A graveside service for Ed will be held on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine.

A celebration of life will be held at a time and place to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the

Danville Union Church

P.O. Box 125

Danville, Maine 04223

or the

Danville Jct. Grange #65

c/o Roberta Meserve

48 Pond Road

Raymond, Maine 04071

