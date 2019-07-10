EAST WATERFORD – Gerald “Jerry” Geisler, 81, of East Waterford, passed away, Sunday morning, July 7, 2019 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on April 15, 1938 in South Fork, Pa. to Joseph and Helen (Schrader) Geisler.

Jerry retired from the U.S. Navy. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed archery, ATV’ing, and HAM Radio.

Jerry was a very loving and supporting family member who was always there in a time of need.

He will be greatly missed by his friends and family including his wife of 42 years, Merry (Moxcey) Geisler; three daughters, Anna Marie Granger and her companion, Dan Roby, Catherine Villegas and her husband, Andy, and Amy Jane Till and her companion, Peter McGregor, a son, John Moxcey and his wife, Paula; a sister, Sandra Geisler of Mansfield, Texas, two brothers-in-law, Patrick Ivery and his wife, Claire and Francis Moxcey, a sister-in-law, Sharon Hale; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Jerry will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.. Interment with military honors will be at the Lakeview Cemetery in Norway.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with Jerry’s family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.

Gifts may be given in his memory to the

Waterford Fish & Game

P.O. Box 261

Waterford, ME 04088

or the

Pulpit Rock ATV Club

c/o Linda Mercer

P.O. Box 631

Bridgton, ME 04009

« Previous

Next »