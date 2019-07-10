LISBON FALLS – Lois M. Ames, 79, passed away on July 8, 2019 at Marshwood Nursing Home, Lewiston.

She was born on June 2, 1940 in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of Vernon and Bridget Harmon.

Lois enjoyed bowling, traveling, playing cards and especially her grandkids. She was a past member of the Good Time Lanes in Lisbon Falls.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Joe Harmon, Frank Harmon, Lee Harmon, Larry Harmon and sister, Helen Krog.

Lois is survived by her husband of 59 years Walter Ames Sr. of Lisbon Falls; daughters, Vicky and husband, Robert of Bowdoinham, Virginia and husband, Roger of Lisbon Falls, Terri and husband, Michael of Mechanic Falls, sons, Rick and wife Darlene of Alaska, Walter Jr., and wife, Ann Marie of Chelsea, Timothy and wife, Tina of Sabattus, brothers, Richard Harmon and wife, Mary Joe of Lisbon Falls, Ralph Harmon of Bowdoin, sister Harriet Hudson and husband, Stephen of Litchfiled; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the West Bowdoin cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

In Lois’ memory donations may be made to the

St. Judes Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, Tennessee 38105

