SCARBOROUGH – Robert Bickford Wing, 91, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Maine Veterans’ Home with his family by his side.

Bick was born on Nov. 13, 1927, in Lewiston, the son of the late Robert E. and Alice O. (Sanborn) Wing.

He grew up in Auburn, attended Lake Street School, Webster Jr. High, and graduated from Edward Little High School in the Class of 1946. After high school, Bick enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served during World War II from 1946 to 1951. After being honorably discharged, Bick married the love of his life, Pauline Louise Forgue, on Oct. 6, 1951. Bick and Pauline raised their two children together and Bick worked as a banker in Lewiston and Waterville for 34 years, retiring in November of 1990.

In his free time Bick enjoyed photography, skiing, camping, and golfing. All of which he enjoyed with his family. His children remember camping as a family at Popham Beach and Hermit Island, Phippsburg, Maine and time at their cottage in Camp Ellis, Saco. For many years, Bick and Pauline lived in Scarborough, Maine and Clearwater, Fla. At age 85, Bick took up painting and continued walking his favorite beaches and playing golf. Five years ago, Bick survived a stroke; and moved to the Maine Veterans’ Home Scarborough where he became a beloved resident who cheered fellow residents and staff with his trademark greetings, smiles, and laughter. He enjoyed the many activities offered at the Veterans Home.

Bick’s family would like to thank the staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home for their kind and compassionate care during the past 5 years.

Bick was predeceased by his beloved sister, Joyce Matthews and brother, David Wing. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Pauline Wing; a daughter, Cheryl Wing-Jones and her husband Christopher of Natick, Mass., a son, Scott Wing of Augusta; a sister, Glenda Marquis of Sabattus; five grandchildren, Joel, Bradley, Jordan, Genevieve, and Benjamin; and one great-grandchild, Booker Ehler Jones. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. To view Bick’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions in Bick’s memory may be made to the:

Maine Veterans’ Home

Scarborough Resident

Activities Fund

290 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

