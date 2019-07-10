LEWISTON – Terry L. Belanger, 62, of Livermore Falls, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born Nov. 19, 1956 in Lewiston, the daughter of Wendall Stevens and Faith (Rose) Stevens. She was a 1975 graduate of Lake Region High School in Naples.

In May of 1980 she married Armand J. Belanger and had two children, Christopher and Delia. She spent her years caring for her family and home. Terry was an avid crafter and loved to crochet and knit and made beautiful afghans for her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading and music. Her greatest joys were family gathering and telling stories about concerts she attended.

She is survived by her son Christopher Belanger and fiancée Lorina Batchelder of Buxton, daughter Delia Belanger and fiancé David Collins of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Abbey Firel, Elijah and Laureen Peralto, Nina Collins and Connor Gray; best friend, John T. Martin of Livermore Falls; siblings, Shannon Mullins and husband Paul of Blanchard, Okla., Wenda Stevens and life partner Doris Purington of Winthrop, Mass., Shawn Stevens and wife Shelly of Bridgton; special niece and caretaker, Michelle Evans of Auburn; her “sister cousin” Vereen Mitchell of Auburn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 218 Haines Corner Rd., Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

